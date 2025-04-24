Liverpool a point away from title after Arsenal draw: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal were held by Crystal Palace in matchweek 34 of the Premier League 2024/25 season at the Emirates.
Jean-Philippe Mateta's 83rd-minute goal helped the Eagles earn a solid 2-2 draw. Palace pushed for the winner but came short in the end.
A win for Palace would have helped Liverpool win the title tonight but the Reds now need a point to be crowned champions.
Happenings
Kiwior's lead canceled by Eze
Arsenal took a 3rd-minute lead with Martin Odegaard sending the ball in from deep and Jakub Kiwior looped a stunning header past Dean Henderson into the net from 15 yards.
Eberechi Eze pulled Palace back into the game in the 27th minute with a spuer strike.
He met Adam Wharton's cross first-time with a controlled volley that beat David Raya.
Information
Trossard puts Arsenal ahead at stroke of half-time
Former Brighton man Leandro Trossard continued his sound form with a sublime bit of play inside Palace's box before sending in a clever finish into the far corner past Henderson in the 42nd minute to help Arsenal take a lead.
2nd half
An entertaining 2nd half gets sealed by Mateta's goal
Both sides were in the contest after half-time. Arsenal had the ball inside the net in the 71st minute but saw it get ruled out.
Palace had their moments as well with Arsenal too testing Henderson.
The goal for Palace came in the 83rd minute with Mateta scoring from a powerful lobbed effort. He spotted Raya out of position and made a neat finish.
Details
A look at the points table
Arsenal have got to 67 points from 34 matches and remain 12 behind Liverpool, who own 79 points with a game in hand.
A point for Liverpool on Sunday against Tottenham would see them get to a tally of 80 which will be beyond Arsenal's reach.
This was Arsenal's 13th draw of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Palace are 12th with 45 points from 34 matches.
Information
Here are the match stats
Arsenal had 0.22 expected goals compared to 1.10 of Palace. The Gunners had 5 attempts with three shots on target. Arsenal had one shot on target from 9 attempts. Arsenal had 11 touches in the opposition box with Palace managing 13.
Opta stats
Key records made in this contest
This was just the 3rd time in Premier League when Arsenal failed to win after taking a lead twice in the match under manager Mikel Arteta. Before this, they earned 2-2 draws against Spurs and Liverpool respectively.
This was the 9th time Arsenal drew a match in which they led in a Premier League game this season.
Do you know?
46th Premier League goal for Trossard
Making his 204th Premier League appearance, Trossard has now raced to 46 goals. He also owns 29 assists. The former Brighton man is now involved in 13 Premier League goals this season (G8 A5).