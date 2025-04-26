Chelsea seal 1-0 victory over Everton in Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Chelsea clinched a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton, courtesy of Nicolas Jackson's first goal since December.
The Senegalese forward found the net from 20 yards out in the 27th minute, scoring his first-ever Premier League goal from outside the box.
The win solidifies Chelsea's place in the race for next season's Champions League qualification, putting them a point ahead of Newcastle United.
Offensive struggle
Chelsea's attack relies on Madueke
Despite the win, Chelsea struggled to find their attacking rhythm.
Noni Madueke was their biggest threat, forcing Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into three stunning saves.
His most impressive effort was a solo run down the left which forced Pickford to stretch full and tip his shot behind.
This shows Chelsea's dependence on individual brilliance with a faltering attack.
Goalkeeper's impact
Sanchez's heroics secure Chelsea's narrow win
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was instrumental in the team's narrow victory. He made two important saves in the second half denying Everton's attempts to equalize.
The first was from Jack Harrison who set up Beto after robbing Levi Colwill of possession.
The second came in the dying minutes of the match when he produced an acrobatic save to keep out Dwight McNeil's volley.
Details
Match stats and points table
Chelsea had 10 attempts with 7 shots on target. Everton managed three shots on target from 7 attempts.
Chelsea had 18 touches in the opposition box compared to Everton's 11.
The Blues had 55% ball possession and an 85% pass accuracy.
After 34 matches Chelsea own 60 points from 34 matches. This was their 17th win of the season.
Everton are 14th with 38 points under their belt. This was their 12th defeat of the campaign.
Stats
Chelsea keep their solid record intact against Everton
As per Opta, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 30 Premier League matches against Everton since a 1-0 defeat in November 1994 (W17 D13).
Everton have failed to score for the 8th time in away matches this season. They also have the fewest away goals (12).
As per Squawka, David Moyes has now won just one of his 77 Premier League away games against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd (W1, D21, L55).
Information
Jackson is involved in 15 league goals this season
In 63 Premier League appearances, Jackson owns 24 goals for the Blues. He has 10 assists. In the 2024-25 campaign, Jakson is now involved in 15 goals (G10 A5).
Upcoming fixtures
Chelsea's next challenge against Liverpool
Chelsea's win over Everton has quelled fears of another disappointment among fans.
The team will now take on Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest in their next fixtures.
As it stands, Chelsea are ensured to stay in the top five until Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford on Thursday evening.
These matches will be pivotal for Chelsea as they hope to qualify for next season's Champions League.