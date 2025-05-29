With this win, Sabalenka owns an 18-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She is a one-time semi-finalist and a one-time quarter-finalist here in Paris.

Overall, the three-time Grand Slam winner has raced to a win-loss record of 85-24.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka now owns a 2-0 win-loss record over Teichmann on the WTA Tour. Before this, Sabalenka beat the latter at 2022 Qatar Open.