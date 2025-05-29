Aryna Sabalenka downs Jil Teichmann at French Open: Key stats
What's the story
Aryna Sabalenka has reached the 3rd round of the 2025 French Open.
Sabaelenka, who is seeking a first Roland Garros crown, overcame Jil Teichmann in straight sets.
She won the match 6-3, 6-1. Sabalenka claimed a solid win Court Suzanne Lenglen on Wednesday.
Earlier, she overcame Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round. She won the match 6-1, 6-0.
Here's more.
Information
Sabalenka has won a tour-leading three titles this year
Sabalenka, who is the reigning US Open champion, owns a tour-leading three titles this year, including her third Madrid Open crown last month. She owns a 36-6 win-loss record in 2025 on the WTA Tour.
Do you know?
A look at the match stats
Sabalenka doled out 2 aces compared to her opponent's one. Sabalenka committed four double faults to her opponent's one. Sabalenka had a 72% win on the 1st serve and a 59% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/8 break points. She clocked 34 winners.
Numbers
18-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros
With this win, Sabalenka owns an 18-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She is a one-time semi-finalist and a one-time quarter-finalist here in Paris.
Overall, the three-time Grand Slam winner has raced to a win-loss record of 85-24.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka now owns a 2-0 win-loss record over Teichmann on the WTA Tour. Before this, Sabalenka beat the latter at 2022 Qatar Open.
Do you know?
Unique record made by Sabalenka
As per Opta, Sabalenka has won 31 matches in straight sets in 2025, more than the total wins of any other player so far this season (including straight and 3-setters).
Twitter Post
Sabalenka marches ahead!
Aryna never in doubt ✊#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/msyPrO2kMF— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2025