What's the story

Jasmine Paolini was beaten by Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of 2025 French Open on Sunday.

Paolini won the first set 6-4 before Svitolina prevailed in a tie break (7-6). The 3rd set saw Paolini get blown away (6-1) on Court Phillipe-Chatrier as Svitolina reached the last eight here in Paris.

Here we present the details and stats.