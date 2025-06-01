Elina Svitolina books quarter-final berth at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Jasmine Paolini was beaten by Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of 2025 French Open on Sunday.
Paolini won the first set 6-4 before Svitolina prevailed in a tie break (7-6). The 3rd set saw Paolini get blown away (6-1) on Court Phillipe-Chatrier as Svitolina reached the last eight here in Paris.
Here we present the details and stats.
Information
2-0 in terms of H2H record
This was the 2nd meeting between the pair on the WTA Tour. Paolini owns a 0-2 win-loss record against 13th seed Svitolina. Before this, Svitolina beat Paolini in their only meeting at the 2025 Australian Open.
Numbers
12-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros for Paolini
2024 French Open women's singles finalist, Paolini, has raced to a 12-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros.
Overall across Grand Slams, she now owns a win-loss record of 27-22 in women's singles.
Notably, Paolini is a two-time finalist at Grand Slams (also 2024 Wimbledon). Earlier this year, she was ousted in the 3rd round at the Australian Open.
Svitolina
33-11 win-loss record for Svitolina at Roland Garros
Svitolina claimed her 33rd win at Roland Garros. She owns 11 defeats here. She has reached the quarters here 5th time in her career.
Svitolina, who is a three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, has raced to a 106-44 win-loss record at Slams.
Svitolina has reached the quarter-finals or more for the 13th time at Grand Slams.
Stats
A look at the match stats
Svitolina doled out 2 aces compared to Paolini's one. The former committed four double faults with Paolini committing none.
Svitolina had a 54% win on the 1st serve and a 51% win on the 2nd. She converted 7/13 break points.
Paolini clocked 38 winners to Svitolina's 37. Svitolina made more unforced errors (38) compared to Paolini's 35.
Records
Massive records made by Svitolina
As per Opta, since 2015, when she made her first at Roland Garros, only Serena Williams (16) has reached more women's singles Grand Slam quarter-finals than Svitolina (13).
Svitolina claimed her first career Grand Slam win after having saved match point(s), three in this match. This was her 150th match at majors.
Twitter Post
Sealing the deal!
