Danielle Collins stuns champion Iga Swiatek in Rome: Key stats
What's the story
American tennis player Danielle Collins pulled off a stunning upset at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia by knocking out three-time champion Iga Swiatek in the second round.
The match ended with a scoreline of 6-1, 7-5. With this defeat, Swiatek is likely to lose her No. 2 ranking.
Collins had lost seven out of eight encounters against the five-time Grand Slam singles champion before this victory.
Record breakdown
Swiatek's impressive record prior to Collins's victory
Before facing Collins, Swiatek had an incredible record at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, winning 21 of her last 22 matches.
This gave her a stunning winning percentage of 91.3%, just behind Chris Evert's record of 92.3%.
However, in their match, Collins displayed a dominant performance with 32 winners and just 15 unforced errors.
Meanwhile, Swiatek could only manage two breaks out of 10 attempts and hit more unforced errors than winners (22).
Match details
Collins's journey to victory against Swiatek
As per WTA, Collins's victory over Swiatek was her first Top 10 win in over a year, and only the third time she has defeated a Top 2 player.
This was after her victories over Ashleigh Barty at Adelaide in 2021 and Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open in 2019.
Despite Swiatek facing four break points in the first set, Collins broke Swiatek's serve five times in the match.
Coaching intervention
Swiatek's struggles and coach's advice during the match
During the match, Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette urged her to "play to win" and "put your energy into it."
Despite his encouragement, Swiatek struggled with her service game throughout both sets.
In the first set alone, she faced four break points and committed two double faults under pressure.
Collins converted six out of eight break point opportunities while Swiatek managed only two out of 10 attempts.