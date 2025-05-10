What's the story

American tennis player Danielle Collins pulled off a stunning upset at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia by knocking out three-time champion Iga Swiatek in the second round.

The match ended with a scoreline of 6-1, 7-5. With this defeat, Swiatek is likely to lose her No. 2 ranking.

Collins had lost seven out of eight encounters against the five-time Grand Slam singles champion before this victory.