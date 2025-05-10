What's the story

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that its men's national team will head to the UAE for a two-match T20I series.

However, the board is yet to decide on the team's planned five-match T20I series in Pakistan scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 3.

This decision comes after the Emirates Cricket Board announced that Bangladesh will face UAE at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on May 17 and 19.