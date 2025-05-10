Bangladesh Cricket Board pondering over Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that its men's national team will head to the UAE for a two-match T20I series.
However, the board is yet to decide on the team's planned five-match T20I series in Pakistan scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 3.
This decision comes after the Emirates Cricket Board announced that Bangladesh will face UAE at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on May 17 and 19.
BCB
BCB directors issue statement after Saturday's meet
As per Cricbuzz, the BCB directors met at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday to discuss their next course of action.
"As part of its continued commitment to international engagement and preparation, the Bangladesh National Team will tour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-match T20 International series against the host nation as scheduled. The series is set to commence next week," BCB said in a statement.
"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in active and ongoing discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the Bangladesh National Team's forthcoming tour of Pakistan."
Impact of tensions
BCB defers decision due to regional tensions
The BCB has also delayed its decision on the tour of Pakistan, amid the border tensions between Pakistan and India.
The tensions have already resulted in the postponement of the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League.
Safety 1st
BCB prioritizes player safety
In an official statement, the BCB stressed its commitment to international engagement and preparation.
The board confirmed that the Bangladesh National Team will go ahead with its scheduled tour of UAE for a two-match T20I series next week.
The BCB also reiterated its commitment to player safety, saying it is in ongoing discussions with PCB about the upcoming tour of Pakistan.
IPL
IPL 2025 suspended for a week amid cross-border tensions
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended for a week amid cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The same was announced on Friday as tensions between the two nations escalated.
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on Thursday was suspended due to air raid warnings in nearby cities.
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) initially blamed a technical glitch for the cancelation.
PSL
PSL 2025 postponed indefinitely due to India-Pakistan tensions
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been postponed indefinitely, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.
The PCB said the action was taken on the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
Considering the mental well-being of players and the concerns of their families for their safety, the PCB decided to postpone the tournament.
Just a day before this announcement, PCB had revealed plans for the remaining eight matches of PSL 2025 to be held in the UAE.