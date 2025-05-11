What's the story

Women's singles world number one Aryna Sabalenka has continued her superb form in the 2025 campaign by beating Sofia Kenin in R32 of the 2025 Italian Open on Sunday.

Sabalenka won the contest 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to set up a R16 clash against Marta Kostyuk.

Sabalenka is aiming to reach her 5th successive final on the WTA Tour this season.

