In-form Aryna Sabalenka beats Sofia Kenin at Italian Open: Stats
What's the story
Women's singles world number one Aryna Sabalenka has continued her superb form in the 2025 campaign by beating Sofia Kenin in R32 of the 2025 Italian Open on Sunday.
Sabalenka won the contest 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to set up a R16 clash against Marta Kostyuk.
Sabalenka is aiming to reach her 5th successive final on the WTA Tour this season.
Here's more.
Opta stats
Key records made by Sabalenka
Sabalenka has claimed a 33rd WTA match win of 2025. It's now the most of any player so far this season, and Sabalenka's career-high for seasonal wins before Roland Garros.
For the 2nd time ever, Sabalenka generated 20+ break point opportunities in a single match at WTA level, after 22 against Samantha Stosur in the Fed Cup (SF) in 2019.
Do you know?
Another unique record for Sabalenka
As per Opta, since the start of 2024, Sabalenka (nine) has claimed the most WTA-1000 match wins from a set down. Sabalenka (9-7) is also the only player with a winning record after losing the opening set in that span.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Sabalenka doled out 5 aces compared to one from Kenin, who committed nine double faults with the former committing four.
Sabalenka had a 58% win on the first serve and a 61% win on the 2nd. She converted 6/23 break points.
In terms of the head-to-head record, Sabalenka now owns a 4-1 win-loss record over Kenin on the WTA Tour.
2025
A look at Sabalenka's 2025 campaign in stats
Sabalenka started the season by winning the Brisbane International title. She then lost in the final of the Australian Open to Madison Keys.
After early exits in Qatar and Dubai, Sabalenka reached the final of the Indian Wells Open before losing.
She defeated Jessica Pegula to win the Miami Open before losing in the Stuttgart Open final.
She pocketed the Madrid Open thereafter.
Information
Sabalenka is aiming to reach her 7th final of 2025
Sabalenka has reached six finals this season, boasting a 3-3 win-loss record. As mentioned above, she is aiming to reach a fifth straight final and overall a 7th this year. She is the favorite to win in Rome ahead of Roland Garros 2025.