Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer is looking to expand its footprint in India, as per PTI.

It is in talks with IndiGo and Air India to sell its E-2 aircraft, which can seat up to 146 people.

The company's CEO Francisco Gomes Neto has said that they see a lot of opportunities here across commercial jets, military aircraft, and eVTOL segments.

To capitalize on these avenues, Embraer has set up an Indian subsidiary with its corporate office in New Delhi.