Brazil's Embraer wants to sell planes to IndiGo, Air India
What's the story
Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer is looking to expand its footprint in India, as per PTI.
It is in talks with IndiGo and Air India to sell its E-2 aircraft, which can seat up to 146 people.
The company's CEO Francisco Gomes Neto has said that they see a lot of opportunities here across commercial jets, military aircraft, and eVTOL segments.
To capitalize on these avenues, Embraer has set up an Indian subsidiary with its corporate office in New Delhi.
Expansion strategy
Plans for procurement and hiring in India
Neto told PTI that Embraer plans to set up a procurement team to explore any opportuny within the Indian supply chain.
The company is also looking at procuring parts and services from India.
As part of its expansion strategy, the firm is hiring people in India for government relations, communications, procurement and engineering, as well as sales and marketing teams.
Market presence
Embraer's aircraft numbers in India and future plans
As of now, there are almost 50 Embraer aircraft of 11 types operating in India across commercial aviation and defense sectors.
In the civilian aircraft space, regional carrier Star Air operates Embraer planes while some entities use the company's business jets.
Neto said that "India is the third largest market in aviation globally," and emphasized on future opportunities for all their goods, including commercial jets, business jets, military aircraft and eVTOLs.
Fit
Why E-2 aircraft seems the right choice?
Raul Villaron, SVP Sales and Marketing and Head of Region for Asia Pacific at Embraer Commercial Aviation, said that many untapped markets here are either too small for narrow-body or too long for turboprop models. He added, "The E2 is right in the sweet spot."
Collaborations
Defense partnerships and future opportunities
Embraer has a strong presence in the Indian defense sector.
Last year, its Defense and Security division signed an MoU with Mahindra Defense Systems to explore joint projects on the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft program with the C-390 Millennium.
Neto also said there will be more opportunities in the business jet segment with some regulatory changes, and highlighted rising global interest in eVTOL aircraft as a key urban mobility solution.