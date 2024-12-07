Summarize Simplifying... In short Mahindra has renamed its new electric SUV from 'BE 6e' to 'BE6' to avoid a trademark dispute with IndiGo airlines, who claimed the '6E' name infringed on their flight code.

Despite the name change, Mahindra plans to contest IndiGo's claim in court, citing the airline's own use of the 'IndiGo' name despite Tata Motors' 'Indigo' car brand.

The carmaker expressed disappointment over the dispute between two Indian multinationals, suggesting they should be supporting each other's growth instead.

Mahindra was hoping for an amicable solution

Mahindra contesting IndiGo's claim over trademark, renames new SUV 'BE6'

What's the story Mahindra will fight the '6e' trademark dispute with InterGlobe Aviation, which owns IndiGo, in court. The automaker has also temporarily renamed its upcoming electric SUV as "BE 6" amid the legal tussle. The company said, "We however do believe the claim by IndiGo is baseless and if not challenged, will set an unhealthy precedent of monopolizing alpha-numeric 2-character marks."

Product launch

New electric SUVs amid trademark dispute

Mahindra unveiled its new electric SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e, on November 26. The company has filed for a trademark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for 'BE 6e.' The term 'BE' is already registered with Mahindra in class 12 and denotes their 'born electric' platform underpinning BE 6e. However, InterGlobe Aviation has raised concerns over Mahindra's use of the name "6E," IndiGo's flight code.

Legal action

IndiGo initiates trademark infringement case against Mahindra

On December 3, IndiGo filed a trademark infringement case against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited in the Delhi High Court. The airline claims Mahindra's use of the "6E" name violates its registered trademark rights, which have been in use for years. Responding to the lawsuit, Mahindra said it believes its mark is fundamentally different from IndiGo's "6E," ruling out any risk of confusion due to distinct styling and different industry sector application.

Inconsistency highlighted

Mahindra points out IndiGo's inconsistency in trademark dispute

Mahindra highlighted a past case where Tata Motors had opposed InterGlobe's use of the IndiGo mark because of the Tata Indigo car brand. Yet, InterGlobe continues to use the mark IndiGo in a different industry and business. "We therefore find their objection to BE 6e to be inconsistent with their own previous conduct," Mahindra said. The company also expressed disappointment over two large Indian multinationals getting into an unnecessary fight when they should be supporting each other's growth and expansion.

Name change

Dropping 'e' from BE 6e to avoid commercial delay

To prevent any delay in the commercial rollout of the SUV, Mahindra has decided to drop the 'e' from BE 6e. However, this won't be the end of the matter as Mahindra has decided to contest IndiGo's claim in court. On December 3, Mahindra had clarified it reached out to InterGlobe Aviation Limited for an amicable solution but hours after this statement, IndiGo asserted its right to the "6E" trademark and vowed to take all necessary steps to safeguard it.