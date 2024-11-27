Summarize Simplifying... In short Mahindra's new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, are packed with features and power. With two battery options, they offer a range of up to 550km and fast-charging capabilities.

Inside, you'll find a high-tech setup including a massive screen, ambient lighting, and smart connectivity.

They also boast safety features like all-wheel disc brakes and driver drowsiness detection, plus a lifetime battery warranty for first owners.

The cars will go on sale in 2025

Mahindra's new feature-packed electric SUVs might just surprise you

By Akash Pandey 12:30 pm Nov 27, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Mahindra has made a big splash in the electric vehicle (EV) segment with the launch of its 'Born Electric' SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e. The vehicles were unveiled at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. Built on Mahindra's proprietary INGLO platform, purpose-built for EVs, the models will hit the market in January 2025 with deliveries starting in February. The BE 6e starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the XEV 9e costs ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base variant.

Design aesthetics

XEV 9e stands out for its coupe design

The XEV 9e sports a sleek, aerodynamic coupe-SUV design with aggressive cuts and a sloping roofline. It gets a bold triangular headlamp setup, flared wheel arches, and a full-width LED light bar for a futuristic look. Meanwhile, the BE 6e gets a more sculpted style with minimalist front end, integrated inverted L-shaped DRLs, and sharp contours giving it a modern and aggressive design language.

Power capabilities

Battery and performance of Mahindra's electric SUVs

Both SUVs come with two battery options: 59kWh and 79kWh, with LFP chemistry. The larger battery pack promises a real-world range of up to 550km. These EVs support fast-charging, going from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes with a 175kW DC charger. The XEV 9e and BE 6e's powertrain offers up to 288hp of power and up to 380Nm of torque, reaching a top speed of up to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds.

Tech amenities

Interior and connectivity

The XEV 9e features a massive 43-inch triple screen setup for the driver, central infotainment, and passenger. The BE 6e packs a dual 12.3-inch floating screen layout. Unique features include Mahindra's Auto-Adjusting HUD Vision, ambient lighting with 16 million colors, and an illuminated infinity roof synced to vehicle speed. Both the models feature iLink front suspension and a five-link rear suspension. Connectivity is seamless with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with smart connected car features.

What's more?

Take a look at additional features

The XEV 9e and BE 6e include premium features like push-button start/stop, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and cooled console storage. For safety, both models come equipped with all-wheel disc brakes, 6 airbags, driver drowsiness detection, HD reverse camera, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Additionally, Mahindra offers Driver-Initiated Lane Change Assist, three drive modes, AutoPark, and a lifetime battery warranty for first owners, with a 10-year or 200,000 km warranty for subsequent owners.