Discounts surge follow the debut of the new XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV300 available with discounts worth ₹1.79 lakh this month

By Akash Pandey 06:16 pm May 06, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Mahindra is offering significant discounts on its MY2023 SUVs in the inventory. The benefits apply to the XUV300, XUV400, XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Bolero models. The most notable benefit is seen on the XUV300, with discounts reaching up to ₹1.79 lakh. This surge in discounts follows the launch of the new XUV 3XO, a facelift for the XUV300 compact SUV. The incentives vary from cash discounts and official accessories to extended warranty offers.

Model-specific offers

Discounts across different XUV300 models

The top-tier XUV300 W8 diesel models are eligible for ₹1.79 lakh benefits, while W8 petrol versions can avail discounts up to ₹1.59 lakh. The W6, W4, and W2 models also have substantial benefits of up to ₹1.33 lakh, ₹95,000, and ₹45,000, respectively. These incentives are part of Mahindra's strategy to clear the remaining MY2023 stock following the introduction of newer models.

Other models

Significant savings on XUV400 and XUV700

The MY2023 Mahindra XUV400 is also offering significant discounts due to surplus inventory. The recently revamped XUV400, which debuted in January this year, comes with benefits up to ₹1.4 lakh depending on the EV variant, battery pack, and charging capability selected. Meanwhile, Mahindra's flagship SUV, the XUV700 has a flat ₹1.5 lakh cash discount available on select MY2023 variants with no benefits extended on the MY2024 model.

Additional discounts

Discounts continue on Scorpio-N and others

The Scorpio-N model maintains its previous month's discount of ₹1 lakh cash discount for top-spec Z8 and Z8L diesel variants with 4WD. However, no benefits are being offered on the MY2024 Scorpio-N. Mahindra's MPV, the Marazzo, is offering up to ₹93,200 in benefits this month across all three variants. The Bolero Neo compact SUV and the top-of-the-line B6 OPT variant of Mahindra's Bolero are also available with total discounts up to ₹83,000 and up to ₹82,000, respectively.