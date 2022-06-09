Auto

Mahindra cars available with discounts of up to Rs. 70,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2022, 05:23 pm 3 min read

Mahindra Alturas G4 receives a combined discount of Rs. 70,000 (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has announced massive discounts of up to Rs. 70,000 on its range of MUVs and SUVs in India for the month of June. These offers are available at select dealerships and in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complementary accessories. However, some vehicles such as the XUV700, KUV100 NXT, and Thar have not received any benefits this time around.

Mahindra is known as an automaker with a focus on SUVs and MUVs. The brand has its presence in various car markets across the world.

Currently, its offerings such as the XUV700 and Thar are driving maximum sales numbers with waiting periods ranging from six months to one year.

These offers will entice potential customers to other products in the company's portfolio.

Car #1 Mahindra XUV300: Begins at Rs. 8.41 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 gets combined benefits of up to Rs. 45,900, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 18,000. It sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, and sleek projector headlights with DRLs. On the inside, the five-seater cabin gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and multiple airbags. It is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine (115hp/300Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol mill (109hp/200Nm).

Car #2 Mahindra Marazzo: Starts at Rs. 13.17 lakh

The Mahindra Marazzo is offered with a total discount of Rs. 35,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000. It features a raked windscreen, a muscular hood, and projector headlights. The MUV gets a six/seven-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and rear AC vents. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that develops 121hp/300Nm.

Car #3 Mahindra Scorpio: Prices starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio is available with benefits of up to Rs. 27,000, including accessories worth Rs. 13,000. It gets a muscular bonnet, roof rails, projector headlights with DRLs, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. On the inside, it features leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. The SUV draws power from a 2.2-liter diesel engine in two tunes: 120hp/280Nm or 140hp/319Nm.

Car #4 Mahindra Alturas G4: Available from Rs. 21 lakh onward

Mahindra Alturas G4 is up for grabs with discounts worth Rs. 70,000, including exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. It gets a long, sculpted bonnet, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. The SUV has a seven-seater cabin with multiple airbags, automatic climate control, cruise control, sunroof, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and leather upholstery. It runs on a 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 178.5hp/420Nm.