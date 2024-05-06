Next Article

The car offers a drift mode that lets you operate it purely as a rear-wheel-drive model

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet debuts as a 443hp convertible

By Mudit Dube 02:43 pm May 06, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the convertible version of its sporty AMG-enhanced CLE Class, the CLE 53 Cabriolet. This debut follows last year's introduction of the CLE-Class, which replaced the two-door versions of the previous-generation C-Class and E-Class. The company plans to release the CLE 53 coupe in summer as a 2024 model, with the Cabriolet version set to follow in the second half of the year as a 2025 model. Pricing details will be announced closer to their respective market launches.

Performance

CLE 53 Cabriolet boasts powerful engine and hybrid system

The new CLE 53 Cabriolet model is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine, enhanced by an electric compressor and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This combination produces a maximum of 443hp, with an additional temporary boost of 23hp at low speeds from the mild-hybrid system for improved take-off. Power is transferred to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and efficient performance on the road.

Specifications

Impressive performance specs and unique features of CLE 53 Cabriolet

The CLE 53 Cabriolet boasts impressive performance specs, including a 0-97km/h acceleration in 4.1 seconds and a top speed capped at 249km/h. The vehicle is equipped with adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering, and an all-wheel-drive system with a rear bias. A unique feature is the Drift mode, where the car operates purely as a rear-wheel-drive model. The CLE 53 Cabriolet rides on standard 19-inch (optional 20-inch) AMG light alloy wheels.

Design

CLE 53 Cabriolet's interior highlights

Inside, the car features a 12.3-inch digital screen for the gauge cluster and an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen for the infotainment system. The cabin is further enhanced with a flat-bottom steering wheel, unique sport seats, ambient lighting, and a voice assistant. The convertible top is an automated soft-top available in black, gray, or red. It takes around 20 seconds to open or close and can be operated at speeds of up to 60km/h.