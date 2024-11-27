Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda is giving its popular Activa scooter an eco-friendly twist with the Activa e, an electric version boasting LED lights, swappable batteries, and three riding modes.

It's set to hit the streets of Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai by spring 2025.

Alongside, Honda's also launching the QC 1, an India-exclusive electric moped with an 80km range, drum brakes, and a 5-inch LCD panel.

These launches are part of Honda's global plan to roll out 30 electric models by 2030, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Activa e comes with two swappable batteries

Activa goes electric! India's popular scooter gets a green makeover

By Mudit Dube 12:32 pm Nov 27, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has unveiled two new electric scooters, the Activa e and QC 1, marking its official entry into the burgeoning Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. While the former is powered by two swappable batteries from the Honda Mobile Power Pack e series, the latter runs on a fixed battery. Both the vehicles will be locally manufactured as part of Honda's global expansion into the electric motorcycle segment beginning 2024.

Design features

Activa e: A blend of traditional design and modern technology

The Activa e, the electric avatar of Honda's best-selling model in India, follows the design language of its predecessor. It gets LED combination lights and indicators on both ends, making it look sleek. The scooter comes with two swappable batteries that drive a wheel-side motor, delivering up to 8hp. It also provides three riding modes—Standard, Sport, and ECON—for versatile use.

Market rollout

Activa e's performance and market strategy

Honda claims the Activa e can cover a distance of 102km on a single charge. The scooter also comes with Honda RoadSync Duo, which will let users make phone calls and use navigation functions by connecting their smartphone via Bluetooth. The company plans to start selling the Activa e in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai by spring 2025 as part of its phased market strategy.

Moped launch

Honda QC 1: An electric moped exclusive to India

The other electric model unveiled by Honda is the QC 1, which the company calls a moped instead of a scooter. This one will be India-exclusive and will go on sale in spring 2025. The QC 1 is driven by a compact in-wheel motor capable of delivering up to 2.4hp and provides a claimed range of 80km on a single charge.

Moped details

QC 1's design and features

The QC 1 looks similar to the Activa e but misses out on some features like the high-mounted LED DRL, wraparound taillight, and chrome elements. It also differs in terms of braking, as it gets drum brakes at the front instead of disk ones. The moped features a 5-inch LCD instrument panel that shows speed and battery level information and a USB Type-C socket for charging mobile devices.

EV roadmap

Honda's electric vehicle strategy and future plans

These new models are also a part of Honda's plan to achieve carbon neutrality across all its products and corporate activities by 2050. The company aims to reach this milestone for all its motorcycle products during the 2040s. The Activa e and QC 1 are India's first EVs, but the 12th and 13th models in Honda's global plan to launch "30 electric models globally by 2030."