Activa goes electric! India's popular scooter gets a green makeover
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has unveiled two new electric scooters, the Activa e and QC 1, marking its official entry into the burgeoning Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. While the former is powered by two swappable batteries from the Honda Mobile Power Pack e series, the latter runs on a fixed battery. Both the vehicles will be locally manufactured as part of Honda's global expansion into the electric motorcycle segment beginning 2024.
Activa e: A blend of traditional design and modern technology
The Activa e, the electric avatar of Honda's best-selling model in India, follows the design language of its predecessor. It gets LED combination lights and indicators on both ends, making it look sleek. The scooter comes with two swappable batteries that drive a wheel-side motor, delivering up to 8hp. It also provides three riding modes—Standard, Sport, and ECON—for versatile use.
Activa e's performance and market strategy
Honda claims the Activa e can cover a distance of 102km on a single charge. The scooter also comes with Honda RoadSync Duo, which will let users make phone calls and use navigation functions by connecting their smartphone via Bluetooth. The company plans to start selling the Activa e in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai by spring 2025 as part of its phased market strategy.
Honda QC 1: An electric moped exclusive to India
The other electric model unveiled by Honda is the QC 1, which the company calls a moped instead of a scooter. This one will be India-exclusive and will go on sale in spring 2025. The QC 1 is driven by a compact in-wheel motor capable of delivering up to 2.4hp and provides a claimed range of 80km on a single charge.
QC 1's design and features
The QC 1 looks similar to the Activa e but misses out on some features like the high-mounted LED DRL, wraparound taillight, and chrome elements. It also differs in terms of braking, as it gets drum brakes at the front instead of disk ones. The moped features a 5-inch LCD instrument panel that shows speed and battery level information and a USB Type-C socket for charging mobile devices.
Honda's electric vehicle strategy and future plans
These new models are also a part of Honda's plan to achieve carbon neutrality across all its products and corporate activities by 2050. The company aims to reach this milestone for all its motorcycle products during the 2040s. The Activa e and QC 1 are India's first EVs, but the 12th and 13th models in Honda's global plan to launch "30 electric models globally by 2030."