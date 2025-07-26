New Zealand stun South Africa, win T20I Tri-series final: Stats

New Zealand stunned South Africa by three runs to win the T20I Tri-series final, involving Zimbabwe. After beating the Proteas twice in the league stage, New Zealand claimed a 3rd successive win over them. The Kiwis posted 180/5 in 20 overs. South Africa, who were 92/0 at one stage, needed 7 runs from six balls to win the contest. Matt Henry's brilliant over resulted in two wickets as NZ prevailed by three runs.

NZ How did New Zealand's innings pan out? New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway added 75 runs for the 1st wicket. Conway and Rachin Ravindra added 26 runs thereafter before the former perished. NZ were then reduced to 127/3 in the 14th over with Mark Chapman's dismissal. Ravindra kept NZ in sync by scoring vital runs and helping his side surpass 150. The likes of Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell scored useful cameos to help NZ reach 180.

Captain's trust Summary of the Proteas bowlers Lungi Ngidi picked 2/24 from his 4 overs and was the pick of the South African bowlers. Nandre Burger finished with 1/41 from his 4-over spell. Kwena Maphaka did a reasonable job, claiming 1/35 from his 4 overs. George Linde bowled one over and conceded 9 runs. Senuran Muthusamy claimed 1/27 from three overs whereas Corbin Bosch went wicketless in his four-over spell (0/38).

Team composition Conway completes 1,500 runs in T20Is Conway hit six fours and a six in his 47-run knock from 31 balls. Notably, with his 5th run in the contest, Conway achieved the milestone of completing 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. Playing his 54th T20I, Conway has raced to 1,542 runs as his tally includes 11 fifties and a best score of 99*. He averages 38.55 with his strike rate being in excess of 128.

Information Ravindra chips in with a crucial 47 Ravindra slammed 47 runs from 27 balls with the help of four fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 174.07. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 104 T20 matches (95 innings), the southpaw has smashed 1,734 runs at 20.16. Notably, 452 of his T20 runs have come for NZ in T20Is at 20.54.

SA How did SA fare in the chase? South Africa were handed a strong start by their openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks. The pair added 92 runs inside 10 overs before Pretorius perished for 51. Hendricks, who dealt in sixes, perished soon after (116/2). NZ hit back to pick two quick wickets as SA got reduced from 131/2 to 131/4. Rassie van der Dussen and Rubin Hermann perished in quick succession. Dewald Brevis took the game close for SA with a 31-run knock. His dismissal in the final over hurt SA.

Pretorius Pretorius slams a 51-run knock for SA Pretorius slammed a 51-run knock for the Proteas. He faced 35 balls, hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes. Michael Bracewell dismissed the batter, who was stumped by Seifert. This was Pretorius' maiden T20I fifty. He owns 83 runs from 5 matches at 16.60. Overall in T20s, Pretorius owns 1,104 runs from 43 matches at 26.92. He clobbered his 7th T20 fifty.

Duo Hendricks scores 37; Brevis manages 31 in his 100th T20 Hendricks scored 37 runs from 31 balls, hitting four sixes. Zakary Foulkes dismissed Hendricks, who was caught by Conway. The 37-run effort has taken Hendricks to 7,790 runs in T20 cricket from 276 matches (258 innings) at 34-plus. He owns 229 sixes in the 20-over format. Meanwhile, 2,382 of his runs have come for SA in T20Is at 29.77 (6s: 68). Brevis managed 31 runs from 16 balls. He struck at 193.75. Brevis now owns 138 T20I runs from 7 matches at 23. Making his 100th T20 appearance, Brevis has 2,311 runs from 93 innings at 27.84.