KL Rahul completes 9,000 international runs: Decoding his stats

Veteran Indian batter KL Rahul has unlocked yet another major milestone. With his 14th run in India's 2nd innings of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, the 33-year-old batsman has gone past 9,000 international runs. Rahul entered the game, needing 60 runs to complete the landmark. He managed a score of 46 in the 1st innings. Here are further details and his stats.

Career 16th Indian batter with this feat As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul became just the 16th player to complete 9,000 international runs for India. He has raced past 9,000 runs across 219 matches at an average of 39-plus across all formats. The tally includes 19 tons and 58 fifties. Notably, Rahul made his international debut in the 2014 Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Tests 10 centuries in Test cricket In Test matches, Rahul has gone past 3,690 runs in 62 matches at an average of over 35 with 10 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score is an impressive 199. Notably, nine of his 10 Test centuries have come away from home. Over 3,000 of his Test runs have come while opening the batting. Only four Indians have more runs at this position.

White-ball numbers Numbers in white-ball cricket Rahul has been a consistent performer in ODIs with 3,043 runs in 85 matches at an average of 49.08, including seven centuries and 18 fifties. In T20Is, he is India's fourth-highest run-scorer with 2,265 runs in 72 matches at 37.75. The tally includes 24 50-plus scores, including two tons. In 2016, he became the third Indian to score a century in all three formats.