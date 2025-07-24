How severe is Rishabh Pant's injury? Experts weigh in 

India were dealt a major blow on Day 1 of the ongoing 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered another injury, this time while batting. He was taken off the field in the final session. Ricky Ponting ﻿, the former Australian captain, has expressed concern over Pant's injury, saying it doesn't "look good" for India. Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri also stated that his foot injury seems to be serious.

Injury Pant hit by Woakes yorker In the second session, Pant and Sai Sudharsan took India past 200 before an untimely injury perturbed the former. Chris Woakes, in the 68th over, bowled a precise yorker to Pant, who attempted a reverse sweep. While the ball hit his right foot, England's LBW appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire. They took a review but to no avail. Pant was reeling in pain with swelling on his right foot. He was eventually taken off by a mini-car.

Personal experience Ponting recalls suffering similar metatarsal injury Ponting, who closely observed Pant during his time as head coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL, was worried about the immediate swelling on the latter's foot. "He hardly put his foot on the ground. He rolled around for 6-8 minutes before the golf cart came in. The immediate swelling was the worry for me," Ponting said on Sky Sports. He also recalled having suffered a similar metatarsal injury himself, describing them as "small, fragile bones."

Injury assessment 'Doesn't look good at all' Ponting further speculated on the severity of Pant's injury, saying, "The fact that he couldn't put any weight on it doesn't look good at all." He added, "If it's broken, he will be out of the game. If it's not, then they will do anything they can to get him back out there." The former cricketer also advised against any more reverse sweeps from Pant in future matches.

Team dynamics Pant's absence could hurt India, says Ponting Ponting also highlighted the potential impact of Pant's absence on the Indian team. "Thinking about the situation of the game as well, Shardul has come out and played nicely, but with the way Rishabh plays and the momentum he brings to the Indian team," he said. "That is what they will potentially miss most. Someone who can put pressure on opposition."

Shastri Here's what Shastri said After the day's play, Shastri pointed out that Pant generally has a high pain threshold. "When he Pant didn't put his foot down, just seeing his face, him grimacing there. He has a pain threshold that's very high, and for him to be grimacing in that fashion means that it is something serious. It can only get worse overnight. Sometimes, these things, when you get up in the morning, it's really sore," Shastri told Sky Sports.