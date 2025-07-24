'Go home brown…': Temple in Australia defaced with hate graffiti

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Australia and two Asian restaurants were vandalized with hate graffiti on July 21. An image of German dictator Adolf Hitler with the caption "Go Home Brown C**T" was found spray-painted on the property of the temple, which is located on Wadhurst Drive in Boronia. The same message was also found on two nearby Asian-run restaurants.

Community response Temple meant to be a sanctuary of peace: Official Makrand Bhagwat, President of the Hindu Council of Australia (Victoria chapter), expressed his shock and heartbreak over the incident. He said, "Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity." "Seeing it vandalized with hateful words was heartbreaking for volunteers and worshippers alike. To have it targeted in this way feels like an attack on our identity, our right to worship, and freedom of religion," he was quoted by The Australia Today.

Official statement Premier Jacinta Allan has not commented on incident The Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, has not publicly commented on the incident yet. However, her office sent a message to the temple management. The message described the Shree Swaminarayan Temple as "so much more than a place of worship," highlighting its role as a community space where kindness and compassion are practiced daily. The letter also said that Victoria Police is taking the matter seriously and investigating it thoroughly.