Columbia University settles with Trump for $221M to restore funding

Columbia University has struck a deal with the Trump administration to restore its federal funding, which was halted earlier this year. While the university did not admit to wrongdoing, it agreed to pay a total of $221 million over three years as part of the settlement. This includes a $200 million payment to resolve multiple federal investigations into alleged anti-discrimination law violations and an additional $21 million for US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission probes.

Settlement details Most federal grants reinstated In return for the settlement, Columbia University said "a vast majority of the federal grants that were terminated or paused in March 2025—will be reinstated, and Columbia's access to billions of dollars in current and future grants will be restored." The White House called the $21 million EEOC settlement "the largest employment-discrimination public settlement in almost 20 years." This money will address alleged civil rights violations against Jewish employees after the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks.

Policy reforms Agreement enforces policy changes The agreement also enforces policy changes announced by Columbia in March after $400 million in federal funding was revoked due to campus protests. These include restrictions on demonstrations and a review of the Middle East curriculum. An independent monitor will supervise the implementation of this agreement. "While Columbia does not admit to wrongdoing with this resolution agreement, the institution's leaders have recognized, repeatedly, that Jewish students...experienced painful, unacceptable incidents, and that reform was and is needed," the university said.

Wider implications Settlement seen as model for other universities The Trump administration views this settlement as a potential model for other universities. Acting university President Claire Shipman emphasized that it protects academic independence while allowing research partnerships with the federal government to resume. Education Secretary Linda McMahon hailed the outcome as a "seismic shift" in combating antisemitic discrimination and harassment at taxpayer-funded institutions.