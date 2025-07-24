'Should we allow dead voters?': EC chief defends Bihar's SIR 

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar , amid opposition protests. Speaking to CNN-News18, he asked if the Election Commission should allow dead voters, duplicate Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), and foreigners on the voter list. "Should the Election Commission allow dead voters to be on the voter list? What is the objection about?" he questioned.

Twitter Post Detailed statement by EC Election Commission of India questions its critics, saying, "The Constitution of India is the mother of Indian democracy....So, fearing these things, should the Election Commission, getting misled by some people, pave the way for some to cast fake votes in the name of deceased… pic.twitter.com/CMowZNCdKI — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2025

Constitution 52 lakh electors to be removed Elaborating further, he said, "The Constitution...is the mother of India's democracy. So, fearing these things, should the Election Commission, being misled by such people, pave the way for such people to cast fake votes in the name of dead voters, permanently migrated voters, voters who have cast their votes in two places?" The EC on Tuesday revealed that over 52 lakh electors in Bihar were discovered to be either deceased, permanently relocated, or enrolled in several locations.

Disenfranchisement claims Opposition alleges over 50 lakh voters... The remarks by Kumar came as the opposition, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, alleged that over 50 lakh voters could be disenfranchised due to the SIR exercise. RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav had threatened to boycott the elections if the SIR exercise was not stopped. "If the...polls are conducted in a partial and manipulative manner where it is already decided who would win what number of seats, what is the use of conducting...an election?" he told IANS.