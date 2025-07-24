BYD's Atto 1 electric car costs just $12,000: Check features

Vehicle details

Two variants with different battery sizes on offer

The Atto 1 comes in two variants: Standard Range Dynamic and Long Range Premium. The Standard Range Dynamic variant is powered by a 30.08kWh BYD Blade battery, offering an NEDC range of up to 300km. The Premium model, priced at IDR 235 million ($14,500), packs a larger 38.88kWh battery for an extended range of up to 380km on the NEDC cycle.