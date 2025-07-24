BYD's Atto 1 electric car costs just $12,000: Check features
What's the story
BYD has launched the Atto 1, its most affordable electric vehicle (EV) yet, in Indonesia. The entry-level model is priced at IDR 195 million (around $12,000), making it one of the most budget-friendly EVs on offer. The Atto 1 is a rebranded version of BYD's best-selling electric car in China—the Seagull EV.
Vehicle details
Two variants with different battery sizes on offer
The Atto 1 comes in two variants: Standard Range Dynamic and Long Range Premium. The Standard Range Dynamic variant is powered by a 30.08kWh BYD Blade battery, offering an NEDC range of up to 300km. The Premium model, priced at IDR 235 million ($14,500), packs a larger 38.88kWh battery for an extended range of up to 380km on the NEDC cycle.
Design features
Features a 10.1-inch touchscreen and digital instrument display
The Atto 1 sports a minimalist, tech-savvy cockpit like other BYD-branded vehicles. It comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a 7-inch digital driver instrument display. The Long Range Premium variant also gets an added wireless charging pad and tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel for extra comfort and convenience while driving.