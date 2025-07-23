Almost 27,000 fatalities on national highways in H1 2025

The first half of 2025 witnessed a staggering loss of life on India 's national highways, with as many as 26,770 fatalities due to road accidents. This alarming trend follows the previous year's record of 52,609 fatal accidents on these routes. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has since taken action by installing Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) along high-density corridors.

Safety measures ATMS to improve highway safety Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, emphasized the importance of ATMS in improving highway safety. He said these systems come with electronic enforcement devices that help quickly identify incidents on highway stretches and monitor them effectively. This, he added, significantly improves response times for on-site assistance during accidents.

Project implementation System being implemented as standalone project Gadkari also revealed that the installation of ATMS is a standard practice for new projects on high-density and high-speed corridors of NHAI. The system is also being implemented as a standalone project in already constructed important corridors. This move is part of the government's efforts to enhance road safety measures across the country.