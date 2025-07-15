The figure was the same as May

India's unemployment rate unchanged at 5.6% in June

The unemployment rate in India remained unchanged at 5.6% in June, Indian government data has revealed. The figure was the same as May, but the youth segment saw a marginal increase in joblessness during the same period. The overall female unemployment rate also witnessed a slight decrease from 5.7% in May to 5.6% last month, while male unemployment remained stable at 5.6%.