India's unemployment rate unchanged at 5.6% in June
What's the story
The unemployment rate in India remained unchanged at 5.6% in June, Indian government data has revealed. The figure was the same as May, but the youth segment saw a marginal increase in joblessness during the same period. The overall female unemployment rate also witnessed a slight decrease from 5.7% in May to 5.6% last month, while male unemployment remained stable at 5.6%.
Youth impact
The youth unemployment rate, particularly for those aged 15-29, rose to 15.3% in June from May's 15%. Young women were hit the hardest by this rise as their jobless rate surged to 17.4%, up from last month's 16.3%. This data highlights the growing challenges in the labor market for female youth in India.
Participation drop
Along with the rise in unemployment, female labor force participation among youth also fell from 22.4% to 20.6%. This indicates a decline in working or job-seeking activity among young women. Overall female workforce participation also fell from May's 25.5% to last month's 24.5%, further highlighting gender disparities in employment access and opportunities within India's economy.