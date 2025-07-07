How German footwear brand Birkenstock is tackling fakes in India

Birkenstock, the German footwear brand, has taken legal action against counterfeit manufacturers in India. The company has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against traders and factories allegedly involved in producing and exporting fake Birkenstock sandals. As part of the ongoing case, court-appointed representatives recently inspected the factories in Agra and New Delhi, seizing suspected counterfeit products.

Legal proceedings Lawsuit was filed in May The lawsuit, filed in May, names four footwear traders and two unidentified individuals. Birkenstock's complaint alleged that counterfeits were being produced in rural areas around Agra and sold locally or exported abroad. On May 26, Judge Saurabh Banerjee issued a confidential order appointing 10 local lawyers as commissioners to visit these suspected factories.

Seizure authority Next hearing scheduled for October 6 The judge's order gave the commissioners authority to "seize, pack and seal the infringing products." The inspections were carried out in Agra and New Delhi, with reports submitted confidentially to the judge. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for October 6.