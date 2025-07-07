How German footwear brand Birkenstock is tackling fakes in India
What's the story
Birkenstock, the German footwear brand, has taken legal action against counterfeit manufacturers in India. The company has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against traders and factories allegedly involved in producing and exporting fake Birkenstock sandals. As part of the ongoing case, court-appointed representatives recently inspected the factories in Agra and New Delhi, seizing suspected counterfeit products.
Legal proceedings
Lawsuit was filed in May
The lawsuit, filed in May, names four footwear traders and two unidentified individuals. Birkenstock's complaint alleged that counterfeits were being produced in rural areas around Agra and sold locally or exported abroad. On May 26, Judge Saurabh Banerjee issued a confidential order appointing 10 local lawyers as commissioners to visit these suspected factories.
Seizure authority
Next hearing scheduled for October 6
The judge's order gave the commissioners authority to "seize, pack and seal the infringing products." The inspections were carried out in Agra and New Delhi, with reports submitted confidentially to the judge. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for October 6.
Brand evolution
Birkenstock's journey and copyright battle
Once a favorite among hippies, techies, and doctors, Birkenstock gained global attention when Australian actress Margot Robbie wore pink Birkenstocks in the final scene of the 2023 blockbuster Barbie. To note, earlier this year, a German court ruled that Birkenstock sandals are not art and thus do not qualify for copyright protection.