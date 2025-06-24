India leads global mobile data consumption, averages 32GB per user
What's the story
India is leading the globe in mobile data consumption, averaging 32GB per smartphone user every month. This figure is expected to nearly double by 2030, according to the June 2025 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. The report also highlights India's rapid adoption of 5G technology, with subscriptions projected to reach close to one billion by the end of this decade.
Subscription surge
India to have 980 million 5G subscribers by 2030
The report predicts that India's 5G subscriptions will hit a staggering 980 million by the end of this decade, accounting for a whopping 75% of all mobile subscriptions. This massive growth is expected to be driven by improved mid-band coverage and more Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments. By the end of last year, mid-band coverage in India had already reached an impressive 95% population reach.
Growth factors
India's digital ecosystem is rapidly evolving, says Ericsson
The rapid growth of 5G in India can be attributed to a mix of factors such as high smartphone penetration, affordable data prices, and growing rural demand for high-speed internet. Nitin Bansal, Managing Director at Ericsson India, emphasized this transition saying "As more users migrate from 4G to 5G, India's digital ecosystem is rapidly evolving." He added that they are supporting this change with strong infrastructure and partnerships across the telecom sector.
Service expansion
Report highlights growth of FWA services in India
The report also highlights the rapid growth of 5G-powered Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, especially in rural and underserved regions. Indian telecom operators are increasingly leveraging these services to offer speed-tiered internet packages similar to cable or fiber, creating new revenue streams while bridging connectivity gaps. Globally, FWA is expected to account for over 35% of new fixed broadband connections by the end of this decade.
Traffic management
Global mobile data traffic expected to double by next year
Globally, mobile data traffic continues to grow at a rate of 19% year-on-year and is expected to more than double by the end of this decade. Notably, in 2024, 5G networks handled 35% of all global traffic—a figure that's likely to exceed an impressive 80% by the end of this decade.