India leads global mobile data consumption, averages 32GB per user

India is leading the globe in mobile data consumption, averaging 32GB per smartphone user every month. This figure is expected to nearly double by 2030, according to the June 2025 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. The report also highlights India's rapid adoption of 5G technology, with subscriptions projected to reach close to one billion by the end of this decade.

Subscription surge India to have 980 million 5G subscribers by 2030 The report predicts that India's 5G subscriptions will hit a staggering 980 million by the end of this decade, accounting for a whopping 75% of all mobile subscriptions. This massive growth is expected to be driven by improved mid-band coverage and more Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments. By the end of last year, mid-band coverage in India had already reached an impressive 95% population reach.

Growth factors India's digital ecosystem is rapidly evolving, says Ericsson The rapid growth of 5G in India can be attributed to a mix of factors such as high smartphone penetration, affordable data prices, and growing rural demand for high-speed internet. Nitin Bansal, Managing Director at Ericsson India, emphasized this transition saying "As more users migrate from 4G to 5G, India's digital ecosystem is rapidly evolving." He added that they are supporting this change with strong infrastructure and partnerships across the telecom sector.

Service expansion Report highlights growth of FWA services in India The report also highlights the rapid growth of 5G-powered Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, especially in rural and underserved regions. Indian telecom operators are increasingly leveraging these services to offer speed-tiered internet packages similar to cable or fiber, creating new revenue streams while bridging connectivity gaps. Globally, FWA is expected to account for over 35% of new fixed broadband connections by the end of this decade.