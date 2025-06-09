World's 3rd-largest pizza chain, Little Caesars, is coming to India
What's the story
Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the world, is all set to enter the Indian market.
The firm will open its first outlet in Delhi-NCR this month.
The move is part of the company's global expansion strategy and comes as India continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets for quick-service restaurants (QSRs).
Growth plans
100 stores in India by 2030
Carlos Vidal, VP of International Development at Little Caesars, said India is on a growth trajectory and they do not want to miss this wave.
The company has partnered with Harnessing Harvest for its Indian operations.
Despite the competitive landscape with major players like Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut, Little Caesars is targeting 100 stores in India by 2030.
Customization
Flavored crusts, vegetarian pizzas on Indian menu
To cater to India's vegetarian population, Little Caesars is customizing its menu with vegetarian pizzas. The brand will also bring flavored crusts, a first for the company. This move comes as part of their strategy to attract Indian consumers who often leave plain crusts uneaten.
Return
Papa John's is making a comeback
Besides India, Little Caesars also wants to focus on Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil over the next few years.
The company's goal is to ultimately open more new stores outside America.
On a related note, Papa John's, another pizza chain which exited the Indian market in 2017, now plans to make a comeback this year.