Zoom's AI-driven Contact Center launched in India: What is it?
What's the story
Zoom has improved its presence in India by launching its Zoom Contact Center and expanding reach of Zoom Phone to six telecom circles.
Zoom Contact Center, which is a cloud-based, AI-first contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform is now available for local enterprises and multinational corporations.
The omnichannel solution supports voice, video, virtual agents, social media platforms, and messaging apps for unified customer and employee engagement on a single platform.
Service features
The service leverages India's data centers for compliance needs
The Zoom Contact Center solution also comes with Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capabilities.
This allows businesses to keep their existing Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) providers while moving contact center operations to the cloud.
The service will use Zoom's Indian data centers to meet compliance and regulatory requirements across industries like government, healthcare, and financial services.
New launch
AI-driven contact center solution now available in India
The expansion of Zoom Phone includes four new metro circles: Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Hyderabad). Planned future rollouts are in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu (Chennai).
Service integration
Zoom Phone licensed by India's DoT
Licensed by India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Zoom Phone provides enterprises PSTN-based calling, and replaces legacy Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems with modern cloud telephony integrated into Zoom Workplace.
The service is also integrated with Zoom Contact Center for advanced facilities such as intelligent routing, call transfer, and real-time analytics.
Both services are fully compliant with the new Indian Telecom Act, with all call records and data locally stored in Indian data centers.