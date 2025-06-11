What's the story

Zoom has improved its presence in India by launching its Zoom Contact Center and expanding reach of Zoom Phone to six telecom circles.

Zoom Contact Center, which is a cloud-based, AI-first contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform is now available for local enterprises and multinational corporations.

The omnichannel solution supports voice, video, virtual agents, social media platforms, and messaging apps for unified customer and employee engagement on a single platform.