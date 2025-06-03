What's the story

Yoshua Bengio, a leading computer scientist and one of the "godfathers" of artificial intelligence (AI), has announced the launch of a non-profit organization called LawZero.

The group will focus on developing an "honest" AI system that can detect rogue systems trying to deceive humans.

With an initial funding of $30 million and a team of over a dozen researchers, Bengio is working on this groundbreaking project.