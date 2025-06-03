No one left out: Smart ways to take group selfies
What's the story
Capturing group selfies with a smartphone can often be tricky.
However, with some simple tricks, you'll be able to fit everyone in the frame and get good lighting.
These tips largely focus on angles, phone features, and some group coordination for better selfies.
Here are some practical suggestions to improve your group selfie experience.
Wide-angle
Use wide-angle lens for more coverage
Many smartphones these days come with wide-angle lenses, enabling you to capture more in a single shot.
The feature proves especially handy for group selfies as it ensures that all of you can fit in the frame without having to squeeze in uncomfortably.
Just switch to the wide-angle mode on your camera app before clicking the photo.
Lighting
Optimize lighting conditions
Good lighting is important for any photograph, and this applies to group selfies too.
Natural light usually does the best job. Try standing near a window or outside when the sun is out.
If natural light isn't an option, use your phone's flash carefully to prevent harsh shadows or over-exposure.
Setting brightness manually can also ensure balanced lighting on all faces in the selfie.
Timer and burst mode
Utilize Timer and Burst Mode features
Using the timer function lets everyone settle into position without hurrying, leading to more relaxed expressions and better composition in general.
Set a short countdown timer before snapping the photo so everyone has time to prepare their best smile.
Also, using burst mode captures multiple shots quickly; this boosts chances of getting at least one perfect picture where everyone's eyes are open, and smiles are genuine.
Angles
Experiment with angles and positions
Experimenting with different angles can work wonders for your group selfie.
Holding the camera a little above eye level is flattering for most since it minimizes double chins while accentuating features well.
Ask taller people in the group to hold up their phones if possible, as they have a natural advantage when shooting from higher angles.
Coordination
Coordinate outfits or themes
Coordinating outfits or themes adds an extra layer of fun when taking group selfies.
It also enhances visual appeal through color harmony among participants' clothing choices.
Whether matching colors subtly (like shades within similar palettes) or going all out by dressing according to specific themes (like beachwear during summer outings).