What's the story

A recent discovery during a planetarium show might change our understanding of the Oort Cloud, a distant wall of icy bodies orbiting the solar system.

The Oort Cloud was thought to be spherical and lies at a distance 1,000 times farther from the Sun than Neptune.

However, while testing scenes for Encounters in the Milky Way, a show that premiered at Hayden Planetarium in New York City, researchers discovered something unexpected: the cloud had a spiral structure.