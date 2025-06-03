Can the world govern AI together? DeepMind CEO raises concerns
What's the story
Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google DeepMind, has stressed the need for international collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) regulation.
However, he also acknowledged that achieving this is "difficult" in today's geopolitical climate.
The statement was made during his address at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.
Hassabis, a Nobel laureate, is known for his groundbreaking work in AI research.
Ethical implications
AI's integration raises ethical concerns
The rapid integration of AI across industries has raised major ethical questions. These range from the spread of misinformation to its impact on employment and technological control.
Hassabis also spoke about the challenges posed by artificial general intelligence (AGI).
AGI is a technology that could match or surpass human capability, further complicating these ethical dilemmas.
All leading tech firms, including OpenAI and Google, are investing billions to achieve AGI.
Global collaboration
International cooperation essential for AI regulation
Hassabis stressed the need for international cooperation in AI regulation, saying "the most important thing is it's got to be some form of international cooperation because the technology is across all borders."
He noted that many countries are involved in researching or hosting these technologies.
The Google DeepMind CEO emphasized that meaningful action on this front would require global collaboration, which seems challenging given today's geopolitical context.
Summit appeal
AI summit calls for enhanced coordination
At the AI summit held in Paris in February, 58 countries including China, France, India, the European Union and the African Union Commission called for enhanced coordination on AI governance.
However, the US warned against "excessive regulation," with Vice President JD Vance saying it could "kill a transformative sector."
The UK also refused to sign the summit's appeal for an "open," "inclusive" and "ethical" AI.