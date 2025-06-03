What's the story

Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google DeepMind, has stressed the need for international collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) regulation.

However, he also acknowledged that achieving this is "difficult" in today's geopolitical climate.

The statement was made during his address at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

Hassabis, a Nobel laureate, is known for his groundbreaking work in AI research.