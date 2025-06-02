WhatsApp now lets iPhone users copy specific parts of messages
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for its iOS app, taking the version number to 25.16.81.
The update brings a nifty feature that lets you select and copy specific parts of a chat message, instead of the whole thing.
The capability is being rolled out to some users with this version and will be available to more people in the coming weeks.
User guide
How to use the new feature?
To use this new message selection feature, all you have to do is long-press on a message as you normally would.
This will open the reaction tray and context menu, just like before.
However, with this update, you can now drag your finger across the message to select individual words or entire sentences.
This way, partial selection can be done right from within the chat interface itself.
Efficiency
Now, you have control over what to copy
The new selection method provides more precision and flexibility to users. Instead of copying an entire message, you can now select only the part you want.
This is especially handy when a long message contains just one piece of information that needs to be copied/shared.
The previous method was inefficient as it required copying the whole message first, then pasting it elsewhere to manually delete unnecessary parts.
The new feature works across individual as well as group chats.