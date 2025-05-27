What's the story

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is evolving so quickly that it could put an end to as many as 80% of paid influencers in a matter of months, according to a Yahoo Finance report.

Sabri Suby, the founder of digital marketing agency King Kong, told Yahoo Finance that AI is "changing the game" for influencers.

He said, "30 to 40% of the short-form content that people are consuming now, they're not even aware that it is AI-generated."