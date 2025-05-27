What's the story

A research team from China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University has developed a groundbreaking technology that could drastically enhance submarine stealth capabilities.

The study, published in the Chinese journal Noise and Vibration Control, suggests this innovation could theoretically reduce the detection range of enemy sonar systems by over 50%.

The team's work was led by Zhang Zhiyi at the university's State Key Laboratory of Mechanical Systems and Vibration.