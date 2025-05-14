What's the story

Gold prices fell today, as easing trade tensions between the US and China have reduced safe-haven demand for the precious metal.

Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $3,234.32 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $3,237 per ounce.

Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com, said positive developments in US trade policy are diminishing gold's short-term appeal.