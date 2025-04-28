IBM announces $150B investment in US over next 5 years
What's the story
IBM has announced plans to invest a whopping $150 billion in the United States over the next five years.
The tech giant will dedicate $30 billion of the sum specifically for research and development.
This investment will be used to improve the manufacturing of mainframe and quantum computers, cementing IBM's place as a leader in advanced computing and AI technologies.
Corporate trend
IBM's investment aligns with recent corporate spending trends
IBM's mammoth investment comes in line with a wider trend of growing corporate expenditure in the US.
Other major companies, including Apple, NVIDIA, and Hyundai, have also announced massive financial plans in the country since President Donald Trump took office in January.
These investments align with efforts to boost economic growth and technological advancement in the country.
Policy impact
Trump's economic policies influence corporate investment decisions
Trump's return to the White House may have influenced corporate investment decisions.
Earlier this month, he unveiled a series of tariff hikes to encourage US companies to shift their manufacturing operations back home.
While most of these tariffs have been suspended amid fears of their adverse effect on the US economy, hefty levies on China still remain.
Commitment
IBM's commitment to American innovation
In its announcement, IBM highlighted its "unwavering commitment to the future of American innovation." The company said that this investment would "ignite new economic opportunity in the United States and around the world."