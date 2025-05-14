China is building a 300-satellite constellation for low-orbit surveillance
What's the story
China has successfully conducted technology assessments for an experimental satellite operating in very low Earth orbit (VLEO).
This marks an important step in the country's ambitious plan to establish a 300-satellite constellation for high-resolution remote sensing and communications.
The Chutian-001 satellite, which took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center a year ago, exhibited capabilities like high-resolution smart imaging and space environment monitoring.
Satellite performance
Chutian-001's capabilities and design
According to Hubei Daily, the tests on Chutian-001 demonstrated major advancements in a number of critical areas.
These include accurate satellite control in extremely low orbits, real-time target detection with homegrown technologies, and multi-sensor monitoring of the near-Earth environment.
While details like altitude, mass or size of the satellite are still unknown, last year's Zhuhai air show images revealed its bullet-shaped body to minimize atmospheric drag.
This is important for spacecraft flying below 300km where air resistance is significantly higher.
Operational hurdles
VLEO satellites: Benefits and challenges
VLEO satellites usually orbit the Earth at altitudes of 150-300km. They provide advantages like lower signal latency, stronger transmission, reduced power needs, and possibly lower launch costs.
However, these satellites also encounter unique challenges due to atmospheric drag.
To combat this force, they have to fire on-board thrusters regularly which can reduce their lifespan and require more frequent replacements.
Project launch
A step toward commercial space sector growth
The Chutian constellation project, part of China's larger push to grow its commercial space sector, was launched in 2023. The initiative is a joint effort of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation and Hubei provincial government. This satellite constellation will be deployed in three phases.