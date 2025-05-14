According to Hubei Daily, the tests on Chutian-001 demonstrated major advancements in a number of critical areas.

These include accurate satellite control in extremely low orbits, real-time target detection with homegrown technologies, and multi-sensor monitoring of the near-Earth environment.

While details like altitude, mass or size of the satellite are still unknown, last year's Zhuhai air show images revealed its bullet-shaped body to minimize atmospheric drag.

This is important for spacecraft flying below 300km where air resistance is significantly higher.