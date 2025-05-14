Google's new feature makes editing and sharing photos a breeze
What's the story
Google has just introduced a new feature, "Quick Edits," in its popular photo storage and sharing service, Google Photos.
The tool, which is pretty innovative, lets you make quick edits to your images while sharing them, without saving the modifications permanently in your library.
You can crop or auto-enhance the image and compare it with the original version before sharing.
Feature functionality
Edits are saved in Google Photos, not other apps
The edits made using the "Quick Edits" feature are saved within Google Photos itself when sharing a photo, creating a shared link, or adding an image to a shared Google Photos album.
However, the changes won't be preserved if the user decides to share their photo via another app like Google Messages or WhatsApp.
This way, users have control over where/how their edited photos are stored/shared.
User control
How to disable 'Quick Edits' feature?
The "Quick Edits" option is enabled by default when a user chooses to share an image.
However, if this extra step in the process of sharing doesn't sound appealing to some, they can easily disable it by tapping on the Settings icon on that screen.
This way, you have complete control over your sharing experience and can customize it according to your liking.
Feature limitations
'Quick Edits' feature is limited to unedited photos
The "Quick Edits" feature only works on images that haven't been edited before.
It usually doesn't show up for photos that have already been edited and are categorized into document albums like receipts or screenshots.
Also, this new capability is only available in Google Photos for Android 14 and above, restricting its usage among those using older versions of the OS.