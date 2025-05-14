What's the story

A recent study has revealed that working long hours can significantly change the brain's structure.

The research was conducted by scientists from South Korea's Chung-Ang University and Yonsei University. They studied 110 healthcare workers, dividing them into "overworked" and "non-overworked" categories.

In South Korea, where a 52-hour work week is the legal maximum, overworking has become a major public health issue.