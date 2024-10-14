Summarize Simplifying... In short BBC's boss, Davie, is pushing for equality in the workplace, banning the term 'talent' and addressing power dynamics.

This comes amidst an ongoing review following a scandal involving former newsreader Edwards, who faces charges for creating indecent images of children.

What's the story BBC Director-General Tim Davie has officially banned the term "talent" from the organization. The decision comes as part of a wider review of workplace behavior in the wake of recent scandals involving former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards, Strictly Come Dancing, and Jermaine Jenas. Speaking on BBC's Today program, Davie clarified his position by saying, "We often refer to people like yourself as 'talent' but I've kind of banned that."

Equality focus

Davie emphasized equal treatment and role-specific terminology

Davie stressed treating everyone equally, irrespective of their position in the organization. He also corrected presenter Nick Robinson when he tried to use the banned term again, saying, "You're a presenter, I'm a leader of an organization, and we're here to serve." This move is part of Davie's attempt to create a culture where "everyone is treated equally regardless of rank."

Ongoing review

BBC's workplace review: A response to recent scandals

The ongoing workplace review at the BBC was launched by the corporation's board following the Edwards scandal. Edwards, a former newsreader, was handed a suspended sentence for creating indecent images of children. He allegedly paid a young person large sums of money in exchange for explicit photographs. Edwards faces three counts of making indecent images of children, related to his exchanges with the young person (Williams), though these charges remain undisclosed to the public at this stage.

Legal matters

Davie discussed Edwards's payment and legal proceedings

Davie also answered questions on whether the BBC would seek to recover around £2,00,000 ($2,60,000) paid to Edwards between his arrest in November 2023 and departure in April 2024. He disclosed that BBC lawyers are looking into the matter but suggested that a resolution may not be around the corner. "We have had some dialogue with lawyers but are yet to resolve the issue," he said, adding that "The ball is clearly not in my court on that one."

Culture shift

Davie addressed power dynamics and culture improvement

Davie admitted that the problems at BBC are more than just a culture of "boozy lunches." He stressed, "It's about how people deploy power in a workplace." Despite the hurdles, he remained hopeful for the future saying, "Many good or bad things happen in the 'new age' but one thing we should take comfort from is that things are improving. People need to speak up and need to be heard."