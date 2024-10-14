Summarize Simplifying... In short A three-day auction featuring a vast collection of 'Game of Thrones' memorabilia drew over 4,500 bidders and raised $21.1 million.

'Game of Thrones' auction: Iron Throne replica sells for $1.5M

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:48 pm Oct 14, 202404:48 pm

What's the story A replica of the iconic Iron Throne from HBO's Game of Thrones was recently auctioned off for nearly $1.5 million. The sale was part of a larger auction event organized by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, which featured over 900 lots of memorabilia from the popular series and generated more than $21 million in total sales. The Iron Throne replica—made of plastic and modeled after the original screen-used version—sparked a six-minute bidding war before being sold for a staggering $1.49 million.

Auction details

'Game of Thrones' auction attracted over 4,500 bidders

The three-day auction event, which took place last week, featured an extensive collection of Game of Thrones memorabilia. From suits of armor, swords and weapons, jewelry, and other iconic items from the series, the auction had it all. Heritage Auctions noted that the event drew over 4,500 bidders and raised $21.1 million in total sales. It was Heritage's second most successful entertainment event yet.

Notable sales

Other high-value items from the 'Game of Thrones' auction

Apart from the Iron Throne replica, more than 30 other lots at the auction also commanded six-figure price tags. Jon Snow's signature sword, Longclaw, sold for $4,00,000 while his Night's Watch ensemble fetched $3,37,500. Emilia Clarke's gray suede ensemble as Daenerys Targaryen sold for $1,12,500 and Lena Headey's red velvet dress as Cersei Lannister went for $1,37,500. Jaime Lannister's black-leather armor ensemble and Kingsguard armor were also popular among bidders.

Cultural impact

'Game of Thrones' auction reflects series' enduring popularity

Jay Roewe, HBO's SVP of global incentives and production planning, weighed in on the auction's success. He said it speaks to the series' staying power five years after its finale. "Game of Thrones was a zeitgeist moment in our culture. It was a zeitgeist moment in high-end television. It was a zeitgeist moment in terms of HBO," he said. "It's impacted the culture."