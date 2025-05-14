What's the story

TikTok has launched an interesting AI-powered feature, "AI Alive," to convert photos into videos.

This tool allows users to describe what they want in the video, offering a new way to create content.

As TikTok's blog post explains, the feature can be accessed via the platform's Story Camera and uses advanced editing tools.

These tools allow anyone, even those with no editing skills, to turn still images into engaging short-form videos with dynamic effects.