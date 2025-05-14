TikTok's new AI tool converts your photos into short videos
What's the story
TikTok has launched an interesting AI-powered feature, "AI Alive," to convert photos into videos.
This tool allows users to describe what they want in the video, offering a new way to create content.
As TikTok's blog post explains, the feature can be accessed via the platform's Story Camera and uses advanced editing tools.
These tools allow anyone, even those with no editing skills, to turn still images into engaging short-form videos with dynamic effects.
User experience
AI Alive video creation process and limitations
The process of creating a video with the AI Alive tool is pretty simple. After choosing a photo from their device, users are asked to enter a description.
Notably, TikTok pre-fills this prompt box with the phrase "make this photo come alive."
While the feature offers a novel way to create engaging content, it has certain limitations. For instance, attempts to generate videos with specific styles, like anime, may not yield the desired results.
Content moderation
TikTok's safety measures for AI-generated videos
To avoid abuse of this feature, TikTok has introduced a number of safety measures.
The company said in its blog post, "To help prevent people from creating content that violates our policies, moderation technology reviews the uploaded photo and written AI generation prompt as well as the AI Alive video before it's shown to the creator."
A final safety check is also done when a creator chooses to share their creation on their Story.
Content labeling
AI-generated videos will be labeled
Once a user creates and shares a video, it will be marked as AI-generated. This mark will inform viewers that the content they are watching was created using artificial intelligence technology.
Further, C2PA metadata will be embedded in these videos for added transparency.
With these measures, it can be inferred that TikTok aims to promote responsible use of its new feature while ensuring users are aware of the AI involvement in the content creation process.