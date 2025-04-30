Xiaomi enters AI race with DeepSeek-like open model
What's the story
Entering the competitive world of AI technology, Xiaomi has launched its open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model, MiMo.
The smartphone and EV maker claims MiMo beat OpenAI's o1-mini and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Qwen platforms in benchmark tests.
Xiaomi shared these results on WeChat and they could not be independently verified.
AI ambitions
MiMo joins the race for artificial general intelligence
Xiaomi's announcement of MiMo came just hours after Alibaba unveiled its latest flagship.
The move further heats up the race among China's tech giants in the AI arena, a domain that has caught the attention of Beijing.
Primarily known for smartphones and EVs, Xiaomi has now turned its attention to building artificial general intelligence (AGI), or AI with human-like cognitive abilities.
The company's shares jumped over 5% in Hong Kong after the announcement.
Statement
Xiaomi's WeChat post on MiMo
In a WeChat post, Xiaomi said, "MiMo is the first taste of our newly established core AI model team."
The company went on to add that while launching large models in 2025 may appear late, they believe that "AGI is a long-term endeavor."
This highlights Xiaomi's commitment to long-term investment and development in the field of artificial intelligence.
MiMo is the first major product to come out of Xiaomi's rumored talks of investing in AI.