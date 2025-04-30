Xiaomi's announcement of MiMo came just hours after Alibaba unveiled its latest flagship.

The move further heats up the race among China's tech giants in the AI arena, a domain that has caught the attention of Beijing.

Primarily known for smartphones and EVs, Xiaomi has now turned its attention to building artificial general intelligence (AGI), or AI with human-like cognitive abilities.

The company's shares jumped over 5% in Hong Kong after the announcement.