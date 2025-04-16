What's the story

Chinese tech firm Kuaishou Technology has unveiled the upgraded version of its Kling AI model.

The company claims the new model is "the world's most powerful" in the realm of video generation.

It has already drawn over 22 million users from around the world, who have created over 168 million video clips and 344 million images, collectively.

The Kling AI 2.0 competes with OpenAI's Sora and Google DeepMind's Veo 2.