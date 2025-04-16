What's the story

NASA aims to advance the field of quantum sensing with its upcoming mission, the Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder (QGGPf).

The project, supported by NASA's Earth Science Technology Office (ESTO), is a collaboration between the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, private companies, and academic institutions.

The main aim of this effort is to create a space-based quantum sensor for measuring gravity accurately.

It will also pave the way for finding everything from petroleum reserves to fresh water.