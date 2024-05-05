Next Article

The Redmi K80 series will boast high-resolution display and top-end hardware

Redmi K80 series launching in November: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 05:54 pm May 05, 2024

What's the story The tech world is abuzz with speculation about Xiaomi's potential use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip in its high-end Xiaomi 15 series. Simultaneously, rumors have surfaced about the company's plans to launch a Redmi device equipped with the same advanced chip, but at a more affordable price. This model is expected to be part of the upcoming Redmi K80 series, which could hit shelves as early as November, according to leaks from Weibo insider, Smart Pikachu.

Chipset details

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip to power the Pro model

The anticipated release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in October, aligns with Xiaomi's potential unveiling of the Xiaomi 15 series smartphones. This has led to speculation that the Redmi K80 series, equipped with the same chip, could be available in November. The rumors suggest that while the Redmi K80 Pro will incorporate this advanced chip, its standard counterpart is likely to utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Display features

The devices will feature 2K resolution display

Both the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro are expected to feature a 2K resolution display, following in the footsteps of their predecessors, the Redmi K70 and K70 Pro. However, according to Smart Pikachu, there may not be a successor to the K70E model this year. This is reportedly due to Xiaomi's strategic decision to focus on premium devices within the Redmi K series.