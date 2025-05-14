How to delete old cache on Android
Deleting old cache on your Android device can make a world of difference in its performance.
Over time, cached data builds up and can slow down your phone, leading to the lagging or crashing of apps.
Clearing this data from time to time can free up storage space and make your device much faster.
Here are practical steps to delete old cache from your Android phone.
Storage settings
Accessing storage settings
To start clearing cache, head over to storage settings on your Android.
Open the settings app and scroll down to look for "Storage" or "Device Care."
From here, you'll get a picture of how much space is occupied by various categories like apps, images, and cached data.
By going through these settings, you'll be able to determine where the bulk space is being consumed and needs to be addressed.
App cache
Clearing app cache individually
Once inside storage settings, tap on "Apps" or "Applications."
Here, you'll see a list of all installed apps and the storage they are consuming.
Tap on any app that appears to be consuming too much space.
On the app's information page, you'll find an option called "Clear Cache." Tapping on this will remove temporary files related to that particular app without touching your data.
Maintenance tools
Using device maintenance tools
Many Android devices also pack built-in maintenance tools for optimizing performance.
These tools often have options to clear cached data from several apps at once.
You can access these features through device care or maintenance section in settings.
Using them can save you time by automating the process of finding and deleting unnecessary files.
Third-party apps
Employing third-party applications
If you're looking for more thorough solutions, you can also try third-party apps available on Google Play Store to clean cache and optimize performance.
These programs provide additional capabilities, like the removal of junk files and memory-boosting, which are not available natively on most devices.
However, be careful with your choice of third-party software; check reviews and permissions before installing.