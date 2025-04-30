What's the story

Elon Musk has teased the imminent launch of xAI's Grok 3.5 AI model, hours after Alibaba unveiled its new Qwen3 models.

The launch of the third generation of Alibaba's Qwen family has sparked a lot of interest among developers, further heating the US-China AI race.

Alibaba's largest model in the new lineup features a whopping 235 billion parameters and allegedly beat DeepSeek-R1 and OpenAI's o1 reasoning models.