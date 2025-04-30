This robot vacuum cleaner can play with pets, water plants
What's the story
Researchers from the University of Bath, UK have reprogrammed a robot vacuum cleaner, proving it can do more than just clean.
The team thinks these machines are underutilized as they only work for less than two hours a day on average.
They retrained a Roomba device to perform several chores, like watering plants and playing with cats.
However, the specific tasks performed included following the user as a mobile phone charger, displaying workout videos, checking on ovens, and minimizing disturbances.
Market growth
Household robots market projected to grow significantly
The global household robots market was valued at $10.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $24.5 billion by 2028. This massive growth shows how such devices are becoming more and more common in homes around the world.
Functionality expansion
Study identifies 100 functions for reprogrammed robots
The research team found 100 functions that robots, from cleaners to lawnmowers, could perform with simple tweaks.
They then reprogrammed a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner to perform four specific tasks.
They were following the user as a mobile phone charger, displaying workout videos on walls/ceilings via an attached projector, checking on ovens through live video as a 'home monitor,' and minimizing disturbances by showing "do not disturb" messages.
Advocate
Researchers advocate for expanded roles of household robots
Yoshiaki Shiokawa, a PhD student associated with the study, admitted that some new tasks might require upgrades that aren't usually found in homes, like a cart or robotic arm.
However, he supports the idea of expanding the roles of household robots beyond their primary functions.
"We should be extending their utility beyond their primary tasks by programming them to physically navigate the home to perform a range of additional functions," he said.