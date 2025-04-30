What's the story

Researchers from the University of Bath, UK have reprogrammed a robot vacuum cleaner, proving it can do more than just clean.

The team thinks these machines are underutilized as they only work for less than two hours a day on average.

They retrained a Roomba device to perform several chores, like watering plants and playing with cats.

However, the specific tasks performed included following the user as a mobile phone charger, displaying workout videos, checking on ovens, and minimizing disturbances.