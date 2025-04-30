How to use Truecaller efficiently on Android
What's the story
Truecaller is a popular app for identifying unknown callers and blocking spam calls.
For Android users, optimizing the app's efficiency can enhance its performance and usability.
This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough to help you make the most of Truecaller's features on your Android device.
By following these tips, you can ensure that the app runs smoothly and effectively, providing you with a seamless experience in managing your calls.
Caller ID
Optimizing Caller ID settings
To make the most of Truecaller's capabilities, start with setting up the Caller ID feature.
Make sure the app has permission to access your contacts and phone settings. This way, it will be able to show caller info accurately when you get calls.
Setting these things right makes sure you get live updates about who's calling, which helps in deciding whether to pick/block the call.
Spam blocking
Managing spam call blocking
Truecaller has some strong spam call blocking features that can be customized to your liking.
Head to the spam settings section of the app and turn on the automatic blocking of top spammers.
You can also add numbers manually to the block list for personalized control over unwanted calls.
Doing this regularly improves protection against new spam numbers.
Notifications
Customizing notifications for better alerts
Customizing notifications in Truecaller ensures that you get timely alerts without unnecessary interruptions.
Just access the notification settings within the app and pick which types of notifications are important for you (like missed call alerts or contact requests) and disable others, if required.
This way, you can keep your focus while staying updated about essential communique.
In-app search
Utilizing in-app search features efficiently
The in-app search feature in Truecaller has been designed to help you look up unknown numbers in a quick, efficient manner.
All you'd have to do is enter any number into the search bar on the app interface to get detailed information about it in a matter of seconds.
This tool comes especially handy when handling unknown contacts or checking suspicious numbers before responding.